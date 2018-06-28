UPDATED: Edwards Gets Zoning Change for Airstrip

COLUMBIA - NASCAR driver Carl Edwardshas won a zoning change he'll need to build a private airstrip east of his hometown of Columbia. Edwards was seeking a conditionatl use permit for property owned by one of his companies. The land is currently zoned for agricultural use.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the permit at Thursday night's public hearing. The petition was submitted by Edwards' father, Columbia attorney Carl Edwards Sr. A handful of neighbors spoke in support of the request, and there was no popposition.

The issue now goes to the Boone County Commission for a final decision, expected next month.