UPDATED: Former Mexico band teacher sentenced to 8 years in prison

MEXICO - A judge sentenced a former band teacher to 8 years in prison for having sexual contact with a student.

Robert Cortez pleaded guilty in October to two counts of sexual contact with a student, and was sentenced to 4 years for each count to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors argued Cortez gave the student a ride to get supplies for a school event and touched him inappropriately at the time.

Mexico Public Schools fired Cortez after the allegations came; he has filed a wrongful termination suit against the district.

In a press release, Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said that Cortez received the maximum punishment allowed under the law.

"Cortez will register as a sex offender and be subject to an intensive program inside the Department of Corrections," Shellabarger said. "If he successfully completes the program, he has an opportunity to be placed on probation under strict supervision.”

Shellabarger also released a statement from the victim in the form of a Facebook post.