Updated: Lawmakers return to Jefferson City for special session

15 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:50:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Monday for a special session on bills vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson, including ones on drug treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Parson called the Republican-led Legislature back to consider fixing problematic language that led him to veto the two bills in July.

One bill would have allowed high school computer science courses to count toward math, science or practical art credits needed for graduation.

Parson previously cited an issue with another part of the bill: an online course intended to boost career awareness for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions.

In a letter to lawmakers, Parson wrote that the detailed criteria for bidders "appear to be narrowly tailored to apply to only one company."

Parson's letter did not identify the company, but the House handler of the bill told Kansas City radio station KCUR that Tennessee-based Learning Blade helped draft the bill.

The company did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment.

Parson also vetoed a wide-ranging bill dealing with treatment courts, judicial retirement plans and efforts to clean up abandoned property.

He has said the bill appeared to violate constitutional prohibitions on including multiple subjects and changing a bill's original purpose.

In his directive to lawmakers, Parson called on them to pass a bill narrowly focused on drug treatment courts.

Parson also called on senators to consider his recent gubernatorial appointments during the special session.

The session will run concurrently with an annual veto session on Wednesday. Lawmakers during that session can propose overriding Parson's vetoes on both legislation and some state spending.

Lawmakers have clashed with Parson's administration over about $154,000 that he cut from a program that designates hospitals as stroke, heart attack and trauma centers.

The move spurred backlash from lawmakers, hospitals and groups such as the American Heart Association.

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick said he has not yet made a decision on how to address that vetoed spending.

More News

Grid
List

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Illinois woman killed in crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
Illinois woman killed in crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman from Illinois died in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Kingdom City, the Missouri State... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:57:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in Weather

Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend
Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend
ROGERSVILLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting her boyfriend in southwest Missouri. The Greene... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

CBS' Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era
CBS' Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era
NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement fighting sexual misconduct had already claimed one of Hollywood's top movie moguls in... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Man charged for killing chef outside Walmart store
Man charged for killing chef outside Walmart store
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a St. Louis chef outside a Walmart is a convicted... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:39:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Updated: Lawmakers return to Jefferson City for special session
Updated: Lawmakers return to Jefferson City for special session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Monday for a special session on... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:50:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
9pm 66°
10pm 64°
11pm 62°
12am 61°