UPDATED: Missing Dixon man found safe

2 years 3 months 2 hours ago Wednesday, July 05 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05, 2017 10:49:00 AM CDT July 05, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

UPDATED 7/5/17 12:30 p.m.

Coborn has been located.  He is safe and at home.

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Dixon man reported missing early Wednesday.

Derik A. Coborn, 20, was last seen at approximately 12:20 a.m. walking to his vehicle parked at the First National Bank in Sunrise Beach. He had been at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach with friends earlier in the evening.

Coborn is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He's believed to have been wearing a dark grey fox t-shirt, light blue jeans and cowboy boots

If anyone locates or has heard from Coborn, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243. Again, we will not remove the missing person entry until Coborn is confirmed safe.

