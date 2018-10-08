Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the southeast part of the city after a power outage affected more than 1,300 customers Monday morning.

The power outage was caused by equipment failure at Hyde Park and Cooper, according to a Columbia Water and Light representative.

Around 11:30 a.m., they received the call that the issue was fixed and power was restored to the city.

According to the department's online outage map the outages were reported shortly before 10 a.m.

Around 9:57 a.m., the Boone County Office of Emergency Management reported that a power outage was also affecting a traffic signal at Nifong and Buttonwood. That traffic signal is operating again after crews connected it to a generator.