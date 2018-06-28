UPDATED: Semi trucks wreck, block traffic on westbound I-70

COLUMBIA - Two semi trucks and two cars were part of a wreck Saturday that closed westbound I-70. The accident occurred underneath the Highway 63 connector.

According to police, the first semi truck blew out its tire and rotated 180 degrees before coming to a stop on top of the guardrail, partially blocking the road with its trailer.

A car tried to avoid the trailer but it was struck from behind by another semi truck. This forced the first car under the first semi truck.

The Columbia Fire Department removed both passengers in the car. Each of them had non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers of the semi trucks were also not injured.

MoDOT said authorities diverted westbound traffic at the Lake of the Woods exit to clear the scene.

Police said contributing factors that led to the crash appear to be a combination of the rain and slick roadway, traffic congestions and a tire-blow out on the first semi truck.

KOMU will continue to update this story as we gather more information.