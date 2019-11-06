Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance

1 day 1 hour 5 minutes ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News
By: Shoshana Dubnow, Leo Rocha, Perri Stewart, Annie Ochitwa, KOMU 8 Reporters, Hunter Gilbert, Columbia Missourian Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge and alleged child abuser Joseph Elledge is ongoing and grueling after a five hour hearing on Tuesday.

Mengqi Ji's parent's attorney said her clients were relieved after the hearing.

"My clients had the opportunity to be heard by judge Schneider. They were able to talk in court and give some of their opinions and concerns, they feel relieved by what happened today," Amy Salladay said.

Mengqi Ji Elledge was reported missing Oct. 10, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, is the subject of an active investigation into her disappearance, according to a probable cause statement. Elledge has also been charged with child abuse and neglect and is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Joseph Elledge’s mother, Jean Elledge, filed for custody of his and Mengqi Ji’s child last week. Mengqi Ji Elledge’s parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, then filed their own petition for custody.

A probable cause statement from the Columbia Police Department states that Joseph and Jean Elledge attempted to leave Columbia with the child. On Sunday, Mengqi Ji Elledge’s parents sent a public statement to news outlets that mentioned the attempt to leave.

Over a dozen people gathered outside of the Boone County Courthouse, braving the cold and damp weather to show support for the maternal grandparents and the child. More than 100 people also signed onto a letter that was sent to Boone County Judge Stephanie Morrell, asking her to award custody to Mengqi Ji Elledge’s parents.

Amy Salladay, attorney for Mengqi Ji Elledge’s parents, said after the hearing that there was no resolution to the child’s custody Monday afternoon.

“This family remains committed to finding out what happened to their daughter,” Salladay said. “They’re hopeful that more information is going to come forward, and they just want resolution.”

Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji are from China, and in the Sunday statement the couple discussed how they had extended video chats with the child before their daughter went missing.

Ling Bunch, one of the organizers of the support group outside the courthouse, said the central issue was domestic violence directed against the child and the mother, citing the fact that Joseph Elledge was charged with child abuse and neglect.

Bunch said she was “a little shocked” by the turnout to the courthouse Monday afternoon.

“Saturday morning when I got up, I did not know any of this was going to happen,” she said.

Speaking for the group behind her on the courthouse steps, Bunch said they all want the child to be safe.

Bing Zhang, a professor at MU, is one of several people that has been trying to help Mengqi Ji’s parents while they are in Columbia.

Zhang said that the judge scheduled a 3-hour period for Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji to meet with their grandchild Monday evening.

The couple said previously they were not contacted by the Elledges to inform them that their daughter had disappeared. Rather, a family friend informed the family.

The Columbia Police Department also did not inform the parents, the couple said. Steven Sapp, spokesperson for the City of Columbia, previously said more context was needed.

“Mengqi’s parents, through Mengqi’s friends, were aware she had not been seen or in contact with family or friends before her husband reported Mengqi missing to Columbia Police,” Sapp said in an email. “Mengqi’s friends made the parents aware when police were contacted as they were the best medium of communicators due to language differences and their relationship to Mengqi’s parents.”

More News

Grid
List

Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled
Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled
KIRKSVILLE - A missing person advisory was cancelled Wednesday after the body of the missing woman was found. According... More >>
34 minutes ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 5:16:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said Wednesday in court that Joseph Elledge is the prime suspect in... More >>
53 minutes ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
FULTON - This year, Fulton made history by opening the first-ever residential center just for Missouri women on probation or... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri announced on Wednesday it will be working more closely with the University of Missouri System.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:37:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
COLUMBIA - The National Association of REALTORS is now partnering with Columbia College to give more opportunities to its members.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:12:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
JEFFERSON CITY - A deadly shooting on Halloween morning in Jefferson City was intentional, court documents say. Officers responded... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:04:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
COLUMBIA - After a pre-mature snow in October, some people may not second guess the sighting of a snow plow.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 12:00:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
COLUMBIA - The woman arrested for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Jefferson City admitted to leaving the scene with... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:24:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old is challenging how Missouri certifies minors as adults in the face of criminal charges.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:18:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday for a shooting that killed a Jefferson City man.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:32:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
SPRINGFIELD - A Columbia man was indicted Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase with methamphetamine in his... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:05:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 6:25:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
PETTIS COUNTY - A LaMonte man has been identified after being shot and killed during a standoff with Pettis... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 10:21:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
MID-MISSOURI - Voters across mid-Missouri headed to the polls Tuesday to decide whether several communities would increase taxes. Callaway... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 9:51:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning Sutu Forté was arrested after protesting the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail. This plan... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 6:04:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri will be hosting events this week to commemorate veterans. MU was recognized as a... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge and alleged child abuser Joseph Elledge is ongoing... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 51°
7pm 50°
8pm 49°
9pm 48°