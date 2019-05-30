UPDATED: Tornado Recovery- Resources and ways to help

JEFFERSON CITY -  Resources are available across the area for those affected by tornadoes in Jefferson City and Eldon Wednesday night.

Get Help

If you or someone you know needs assistance or resources, call the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri Chapter at 1-800-RED-CROS or 2-1-1 (or 1-800-427-4626). A 2-1-1 Specialist will assist in finding health and human service resources near you. Services include referrals for basic human needs, physical and mental health resources, and support for all who have been impacted. 2-1-1 is free, accessible 24/7 and completely confidential. Additional information can be found at www.211helps.org.

The Salvation Army will participate in a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) scheduled for Thursday, May 30 2019 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Jefferson City and Cole County. A third MARC is scheduled for Eldon and Miller County on Saturday, June 1. 

These MARCs will offer tornado and floor survivors the opportunity to access disaster-relief services and resources provided by a number of local, county and state agencies and organizations. 

Donations

FINANCIAL DONATIONS-

Monetary donations can be made to the United Way of Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Fund, HERE. You can also text the word MIDMO to 41444 to make a donation, or visit the American Red Cross website. 

Cash/check and water donations are being accepted at the United Way of Central Missouri located at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City. Checks should be made payable to the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri Chapter.

MATERIAL DONATIONS-

A donation site will be set up at Capital West Christian Event Center, 1315 Fairgrounds Road, Jefferson City, Missouri starting Thursday, May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Please refer to this list for the most critical requested items: 2019 Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Kits -- Requested Donated Items.

Donors are not expected to donate the full kits mentioned in the link. Individual items noted within the kits are the items requested.

Volunteer

Individuals wanting to volunteer and assist with the disaster recovery can register HERE or go to the Volunteer Reception Center directly, located in the old Sears wing of the Capital Mall located at 3600 Country Club Drive. The Volunteer Reception Center hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. 

Volunteers should bring:

  • Valid ID
  • Work gloves
  • Long pants
  • Closed-toed shoes (preferably work boots)
  • Water
  • Lunch

Volunteers cleaning up debris must be 18 years of age or older. Parking may be limited- please consider carpooling if serving with others. There will be other tornado recovery related service activities posted as they become available. 

Individuals looking to register as a volunteer with the American Red Cross will first need a background check and training. To begin that process, please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

