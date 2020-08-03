Updated: Train derails in Montgomery County Sunday morning

NEW FLORENCE -- A train went off the tracks in New Florence this morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the derailment occurred around 7:25 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials have been identified.

Hwy. WW at Milton St. is closed to the North Service Road.

The sheriff's department advised those who live east of the tracks to use Sunbeam Road or Hudson Road to Ellis Road.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.