UPDATED: UM President Mun Choi addresses budget cuts

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of positions will be removed from the UM system as a result of budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year, announced UM System President Mun Choi Friday.

Following a review of losses in state revenue, decline in enrollment, unavoidable costs and plans for restructuring, a target budget $101,000,000 is being set for the system in the year ahead.

Choi cited the following categories as the components for the target budget:

$35.9 million reduction in state funding

$11 million reduction in tuition

$15 million increase in unavoidable costs

$38.9 million increase in strategic investments, such as scholarships

Speaking before students and faculty in Memorial Union, Choi said the budget is necessary in order for the system to become more efficient and less redundant as it faces it's current financial crisis.

“We need to make sure we have a strategic focus to make sure the university is better than what it is right now,” he said.

Much of Choi's address was focused on the coming removal positions in the system. Within the system, 72 positions in administration, 180 in faculty and 222 in staff will be removed, bringing the total position removal to 474. These removals are a combination of layoffs, retirements and already vacant positions.

Choi said he realizes the necessary cuts will be difficult, especially the loss of faculty and staff. He said he wants the people who are being laid off to realize how much the university appreciates them, but there are simply fiscal realities that must be dealt with.

Despite the removal of positions, Choi said all four system campuses will make some hires as the system looks to downsize and combine some majors with the development of a distance learning portal, dual credit and dual enrollment expansion.

Click here for the full budget outline for the University of Missouri.