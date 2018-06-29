Updates to "Move Over" Law Start Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon signed legislation to expand the 2002 "Move Over" Law to include moving over for more than just parked law enforcement. Beginnng Tuesday, drivers will have to move over for MoDOT vehicles parked with amber and white lights flashing.

Missourians will notice new signs reminding drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching these vehicles.

MoDOT worker Beth Wright said she has seen four deaths due to vehicles hitting workers since she has been working there. Wright said this new law will improve safety for all people driving and working on the highway.

Updates to the "Move Over" Law will also include responding to an emergency for MoDOT vehicles. MoDOT Motorist Assist or Emergency Response vehicle operators can display red lights and use a siren.