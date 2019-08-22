Updike Earns Fourth Consecutive Conference Honor

COLUMBIA -- Freshman Rachel Updike becomes the first gymnast in the history of the Big 12 Conference to win a weekly award in four consecutive weeks on Tuesday. Updike was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the league office for the fourth time this season after setting a career-high on vault in the Tigers' upset of then No. 4 Nebraska on January 28.

Against Nebraska, Updike scored a 9.950 on vault to win the vault title, and she put up a 9.800 on beam as well as a 9.875 on floor. The Tigers upset the Cornhuskers 195.725-194.550 at the meet; Mizzou had not topped Nebraska in the regular season since 1995.

Updike is ranked ninth in the nation on the vault, marking the highest individual ranking for a Big 12 gymnast this season. She boasts a 9.900 average score on the event. Updike also checks in at No. 22 in the nation on the balance beam.

Updike and the Tigers make their next appearance on Friday, February 3 at 6:30 P.M. as the NC State Wolfpack comes to town.