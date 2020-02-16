Uprooted and uphill: How a small Missouri village moved off the flood plain

For more on this story This article is part of an occasional series on Missouri River flooding being done in collaboration with KBIA and the Columbia Missourian. For more on this story, tune into KOMU Thursday at 10 p.m. and to KBIA for Morning Edition on Friday morning.

RHINELAND — The Rhinelanders knew how to handle floods. When the water rose, they just moved everything up.

“All our furniture would go up on the dining room table and upstairs,” Betty Gosen-Gerber, a former Rhineland resident, said. “And then we had cousins across the railroad track, and we went and stayed with them.”