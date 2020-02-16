Uprooted and uphill: How a small Missouri village moved off the flood plain
RHINELAND — The Rhinelanders knew how to handle floods. When the water rose, they just moved everything up.
“All our furniture would go up on the dining room table and upstairs,” Betty Gosen-Gerber, a former Rhineland resident, said. “And then we had cousins across the railroad track, and we went and stayed with them.”
If the water rose too high, they moved their families and livestock out of the Rhineland bottoms until the water went back down. Then they came back, pumped the water and mud out with a garden hose and moved back in again.
“It’s the way it is. That’s the way we do it. We clean up, and we go on,” Steve Wehrle, chairman of the board in Rhineland, said.
But in 1993, that solution wasn’t quite enough...
