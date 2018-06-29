UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Birmingham Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Al. - Police in Birmingham, Alabama confirmed that a large cargo plane crashed early Wednesday morning near the Birmingham airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a UPS cargo plane, specifically an Airbus A330, that was traveling from Louisville, Ky. to Birmingham. The crash happened around 6 a.m. and caused at least two explosions that left a long path of debris, according to NBC News affiliate WVTM.

No information regarding injuries or fatalities has been released yet. KOMU 8 News will bring you details as they emerge.