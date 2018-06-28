Urban Journalism Workshop Students Report on Sustainability

COLUMBIA - Students from across the country spent a week working for the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop on the University of Missouri's campus. Students worked in KOMU 8 News and the Columbia Missourian's newsrooms with faculty and staff from MU and other national publications and universities.

Of the 19 participants, five focused on convergence journalism and produced a newscast containing their own packaged stories. The theme of the workshop was sustainability and global warming. The convergence students traveled around Columbia and Boone County to put together news stories.

This year marks the 43rd year of MUJW.