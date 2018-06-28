Urban Renewal Award

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis is receiving international recognition for revitalization efforts. Mayor Francis Slay was in London Wednesday to accept the World Leadership Forum's award for urban renewal. The forum's World Leadership Award honors cities for showing imagination and resilience in reversing trends, or those that serve as inspirations for others. Other finalists in the urban renewal category were Kansas City; Manchester, England; and Calcutta, India.