Ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s visit to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., mid-Missouri farmers and retailers shared concerns about inflation, supply chain issues and expressed a desire for government support.
During his visit, Vilsack is scheduled to focus on how the Biden-Harris administration can partner with local farmers to combat the climate crisis.
However, some residents are hoping other concerns will be addressed. Richard Williams, the owner of Williams Red Angus Farm in Moniteau County, said he is particularly concerned about pollution on large farms. He said the waste resulting from large feedlots has created environmental hazards.
Williams also said he hopes the administration will address the current beef monopoly. Although he acknowledged that everyone needs to make a profit, Williams said corporations shouldn’t be making more money than the farmers who raised the cattle.
“They’ve been making between $500 and $700 a carcass for every fat animal that goes through their plants,” Williams said. “That’s a lot more than what a farmer makes off of raising them and doing the work for a year’s time.”
Kimber Dean, the Co-Owner and Chef of Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia, said she works with over 30 local farmers throughout the year to order fresh produce and goods for her store. While she’s dealt with supply chain issues with her larger suppliers, she said local farms have been primarily struggling with inflation.
She pointed to the minimum wage and increased delivery fees due to higher gas prices as key issues facing farm operating costs.
“Helping them out financially I know is a big deal because we’ve had farmers just in this year say they are not making a big profit,” Dean said. “They don’t know if they are going to continue. That makes us really sad because we love our farmers.”
Addressing climate, Dean said the volatility in weather patterns has made farming particularly difficult.
“I know farming is really hard,” Dean said. “The seasons have affected our farmers a lot. Not this year so much, but previous years. If it’s been a harder winter or a lot of rain, it’s ruined a lot of crops for us so that’s been an issue.”
You can watch the livestream of the U.S. Agriculture Secretary's event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LylM3ue45Y