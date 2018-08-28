US and Mexico reach a preliminary trade deal that could replace NAFTA

17 hours 56 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 3:04:49 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
Source: CNN
By: Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond and Katie Lobosco, CNN
President Donald Trump says NAFTA will be renamed the "US-Mexico trade agreement" after the two countries reached a preliminary agreement resolving key bilateral trade issues. Photo from CNN.

    (CNN) -- The United States and Mexico have reached an agreement to change parts of NAFTA, the trade deal that President Donald Trump has derided for years as unfair.

Trump announced the agreement from the Oval Office Monday, with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto dialed in on a conference call.

But the deal left open the question of whether Canada, the third country in NAFTA, would agree to the changes -- and Trump himself said he wanted to throw out the name NAFTA altogether.

"They used to call it NAFTA," Trump said. "We're going to call it the United States-Mexico trade agreement. We're going to get rid of NAFTA because it has a bad connotation."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the agreement was "absolutely terrific" and would modernize a trade deal that had "gotten seriously out of whack." He said he hoped Congress would approve it with broad bipartisan support.

On a separate call with reporters, Lighthizer highlighted some big changes that negotiators from both countries agreed to.

  • Auto manufacturing: The new deal would require that 75% of the parts in any car sold in North America be produced in the United States or Mexico. Currently, about 62% of parts are required to be produced in the United States, Mexico or Canada.
  • Higher labor standards: The new deal would require that 40% to 45% of auto parts in cars sold be made by workers earning at least $16 USD per hour.
  • Sunset clause: The agreement will last for 16 years, and will be reviewed every six years.

Much of the business world has been worried about Trump's trade policies, and the stock market reacted positively to the news of a deal. The Dow rose more than 250 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs on Monday.

The agreement between the two countries could restart negotiations on NAFTA with all three parties -- the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Despite Trump's signal that the deal could lead to a bilateral trade agreement between the United States and Mexico, Peña Nieto, through a translator, expressed his "desire that now Canada will also be able to be incorporated in this."

Mexico and Canada have stood firm on the importance of maintaining the trilateral format of the NAFTA free trade deal, even as Trump has signaled a desire for individual deals with each country.

"Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners," said a spokesperson for Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland.

"Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement," he said.

Freeland will travel to Washington on Tuesday to continue negotiations.

Negotiations on rewriting the three-country NAFTA agreement began about a year ago.

The 24-year-old trade agreement generally prevents the three parties from imposing tariffs on imports from one another. But Trump has called the agreement "the worst deal maybe ever signed" and moved ahead with tariffs earlier this year.

In May, the United States imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from much of the world, including Mexico. In response, Mexico slapped tariffs on $3 billion of US goods, including steel, pork, apples, potatoes, bourbon and different types of cheese. Canada imposed tariffs on $12.5 billion of US goods, including steel, toffee, maple syrup, coffee beans and strawberry jam.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
COLUMBIA (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening to have explosives with him while robbing a Columbia bank... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:45:52 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
29 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:31:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an Interstate 70... More >>
58 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
COLUMBIA - City staff and members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation will meet for the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:51:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of a Jefferson City shooting victim mourned 22-year-old Charon Session Monday. Session was supposed to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 11:09:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville City Council interviewed two candidates for the position of Chief of Police, but the mayor, Logan... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:00:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street. Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
COLUMBIA - Father Richard Litzau, pastor at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, said he agrees with responses from... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 33-year-old convicted felon who tried to sell firearms to a pawn shop... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:59:04 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters have made its way to Columbia. Bird scooters were put all over downtown and into... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
JOPLIN (AP) — A Joplin man alleges a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper sexually assaulted him during a 2014 strip... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:51:12 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University said the victim of a shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning was enrolled as... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
COLUMBIA – The warm summer months are great for exploring the outdoors, but research shows you might want to be... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 83°
10am 86°
11am 89°
12pm 91°