US Attorneys Challenge Mo. National Guard Policy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the Missouri National Guard alleging it shortchanges civilian employees when they are called to active duty.

The lawsuit announced Monday says the Missouri National Guard has been requiring civilian employees to resign before allowing them to go on active duty.

The lawsuit says that effectively denies the employees 15 days of annual paid military leave that they are entitled to under federal law. The civilian employees could receive the benefits if they were allowed to take a leave of absence or go on furlough for active duty.

U.S. attorneys are asking a judge to retroactively order benefits for the employees.

A Missouri National Guard spokeswoman referred questions to the state attorney general's office, which had no immediate comment.