US Consumer Confidence Rises in August

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 27 2013 Aug 27, 2013 Tuesday, August 27, 2013 10:02:39 AM CDT August 27, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans' confidence in the economy inched closer to a 5 ½-year high on growing optimism that hiring and wages could pick up in coming months.

The Conference Board, a New York-based private research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 81.5 in August. That's up from a revised reading of 81 in July. And it's just below the 82.1 reading in June, which was the highest since January 2008.

Consumers' income expectations, which fell earlier this year after a January tax hike, rebounded to the highest level in 2 ½ years, said Lynn Franco, director of the Conference Board's economic indicators.

Although consumers were more confident about the future, their assessment of the current economy dipped slightly in August.

"Consumer sentiment is holding steady, supported by advances in stocks, solid job creation, and a broad-based recovery in the housing market," Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, wrote in a research note.

Consumers' confidence in the economy is watched closely because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

After hitting bottom at 25.3 at the depths of the Great Recession in February 2009, the index has bounced back. But it has yet to get back to the 90 reading that signals a healthy economy.

Americans' confidence jumped in June on hopes that the job market was starting to turn around. The economy has created an average of 192,000 jobs a month this year, slightly ahead of last year's pace. And the unemployment rate fell last month to a 4 ½-year low of 7.4 percent.

Still, unemployment remains painfully high four years after the recession officially ended. And employers added just 162,000 jobs in July, the fewest in four months. That raised worries that the sluggish economy could slow any progress made earlier in the job market.

The U.S. economic recovery has been held back this year by tax hikes, federal spending cuts and weaker global growth. The economy expanded at just a 1.7 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter. Most economists expect that figure will revised up to a 2.2 percent annual rate, mostly because of a jump in June exports.

The government issues its second estimate for second-quarter growth on Thursday. Most analysts predict growth may pick up to about a 2.5 percent annual rate in the second half of the year.

Still, recent data suggest the July-September quarter is off to a weak start, leading some economists to trim their third-quarter forecasts.

On Monday the government said orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods fell sharply in July, in part because businesses cut back sharply on big purchases that signal investment plans.

And U.S. sales of newly built homes dropped 13.4 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 394,000. That's the lowest level in nine months, raising worries that higher mortgage rates could slow the housing recovery.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply since May when Chairman Ben Bernanke first signaled the Federal Reserve could reduce its bond purchases later this year, if the economy strengthens. The bond purchases have kept long-term interest rates low, making home-buying, auto loans and other consumer loans cheap.

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 29°
2am 29°
3am 28°
4am 27°