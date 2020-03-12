US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic

14 hours 13 minutes ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:22:05 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News
By: Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a top US health official calls for "all hands on deck"

The US has more than 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus. And growing clusters of the disease are forcing many Americans to change their daily lives.

Large events have been postponed or canceled. At least 15 universities will temporarily shut down campuses. A New York suburb now has a "containment zone." And more companies are urged to let their employees work from home.

"Keeping the workplace safe, keeping the home safe, keeping the school safe and keeping commercial establishments safe -- this should be universal for the country," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We would like the country to realize that, as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case. You have to start taking seriously what you can do now. Everybody should say, 'All hands on deck. This is what we need to do.'"

Where the cases are now

More than 1,000 cases are spread across at least 40 states and the District of Columbia.

At least 31 people have died: 24 in Washington state, three in California, two in Florida, one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.

But the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise significantly because there has been a major backlog in testing. So some people with coronavirus might not even know it.

"We have very little access to testing," Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a professor of medicine and global health at Emory University, said Wednesday.

"I think the lack of access to testing continues to be a barrier to taking care of patients efficiently and rapidly."

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that another 4 million tests would be available by the end of the week. He said that's on top of at least 1 million tests already in place across the country.

But US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said his department didn't know how many people have been tested.

"We don't know exactly how many, because hundreds of thousands of our tests have gone out to private labs and hospitals that currently do not report" to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Azar said.

He said the government is now working with the CDC to create a reporting system to help "keep track of how many we're testing."

A delay in testing came after the CDC had to remake a part of the testing kits sent to states after some were deemed faulty.

It wasn't until this week that public health labs in all 50 states were able to test for the virus.

Dr. Del Rio said the testing difficulties are exacerbating the outbreak.

"There was a lot of failure. There's been a lot of mishap in the developing of tests by the CDC," he said. "Catching up will not be easy."

The virus may have been spreading earlier than officials thought

In Washington state, where the most deaths have occurred, Dr. Helen Y. Chu and a team of scientists with the Seattle Flu Study hypothesized the virus was circulating for days before anyone realized it.

The team repurposed influenza tests to look for coronavirus instead, but without government approval, The New York Times reported.

The study found a positive coronavirus test from a teen who hadn't been to any places with a coronavirus outbreak. That indicated the virus was spreading in the community earlier than officials thought.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Flu Study tweeted that it will be able to keep testing for coronavirus.

"In the face of this unprecedented health threat, there are times when we have all felt the need to move fast in an effort to save lives," read part of a statement from Lead Principal Investigator Dr. Jay Shendure.

"We are actively working and have had good cooperation with local, state, and national health authorities on the response to COVID-19. Our team is productively collaborating with state regulators and has identified a path forward that will allow us to continue testing," the statement said.

"This collaboration will be crucial to helping us overcome the current challenge."

'It is the hot spot in the nation'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a 1-mile "containment" area in the suburb of New Rochelle, where more than 100 residents have been infected.

He's deploying the National Guard to help clean public spaces and deliver food to homes in the suburb of about 80,000 people.

"It is the hot spot in the nation" for coronavirus, Cuomo said.

The rapid outbreak in New Rochelle started with one resident -- an attorney who works in Manhattan. His wife, children and neighbor are among the dozens infected.

No big crowds allowed

In one of the most sweeping measures, California's Santa Clara County -- where dozens of people have tested positive for the virus -- is temporarily banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is expected Wednesday to announce restrictions in gatherings of more than 250 in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, according to the Seattle Times. The restrictions are aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events, the newspaper reported.

King County, the largest county in the state, is home to more than 2.2 million people.

It's also where 190 people have been infected with the virus and at least 22 have died. County officials urged residents to "avoid bringing large groups of people together, consider postponing events and gatherings."

And in Chicago, one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country has been canceled.

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade was scheduled for Saturday. But Illinois has at least 19 reported cases of coronavirus.

Each year, the parade typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators as the Chicago River is dyed green.

Cruise ships propose new guidelines to government

The cruise industry has been hit hard by coronavirus after outbreaks on at least two ships.

On Wednesday, some passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia to begin their quarantine.

More than 2,000 passengers will be placed in quarantine at multiple military bases for two weeks. The ship docked this week in Oakland, California, after more than 20 people on board tested positive.

On a sister ship, the Diamond Princess, more than 700 people were infected with coronavirus. At least seven of those patients have since died.

The cruise industry suffered another blow when the Department of State urged Americans to not go on cruises.

"Like many other viruses, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships," the CDC said.

Pence said the cruise line industry has proposed new measures such as advanced screening and upgraded medical services aboard each ship.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Senate cancels session next week
Missouri Senate cancels session next week
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Senate won't meet next week due to COVID-19 concerns, Floor Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
SEC announces attendance restrictions to Men's Basketball Tournament
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced today only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed to attend... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL: MU Health infections prevention director answers Coronavirus questions
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, answers viewer's questions regarding the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in Continuous News

UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
UPDATE: MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
MU Health Care doctor answers your questions about Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, came into the KOMU 8... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in Continuous News

Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
Coronavirus concerns prompt Lincoln University to extend spring break for students
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Wednesday they're extending their Spring Break another week due to coronavirus concerns. LU... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:06:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
Missouri sheriffs form political lobbying group
JEFFERSON CITY - 48 sheriffs from across Missouri came together in Jefferson City to announce the formation of their new... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
MU classes to go online through Spring Break amid Coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - MU classes will be instructed online up until Spring Break due to fears of a coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
NCAA Tournament basketball games to be closed to public
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA announced Wednesday their sporting events, including NCAA Tournament basketball games, will not be open to the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office. The bill, filed... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
Missouri receives $9.8 million federal grant to fight Coronavirus
COLUMBIA - The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday Missouri will receive $9.8 million in grants to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states
Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:33:03 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as WHO declares a global pandemic
(CNN) - For the first time in 11 years, the World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:22:05 PM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline
State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline
JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in News

Babies with severe sleep problems at greater risk for anxiety
Babies with severe sleep problems at greater risk for anxiety
(CNN) – Many babies struggle to fall asleep without a parent at their side, or wake frequently during the night... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:15:49 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington
Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington
COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT March 11, 2020 in Top Stories

EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical coffee shop. It's a chance for people with disabilities in mid-Missouri to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Fear of Coronavirus leads to visiting restrictions at State Capitol
Fear of Coronavirus leads to visiting restrictions at State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - After a press release declaring that the capitol is taking measures to prevent the spread of the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:32:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 46°
4am 46°
5am 46°
6am 48°