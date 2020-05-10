US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak.
Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Montreil Donell Johnson, 34, after he barricaded himself in his home overnight. Officers responded to... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Senior living facility The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee... More >>
in
BERLIN (AP) — A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany: New clusters of coronavirus... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Community members gathered at Central Methodist University to watch a drive-in movie Saturday. Fayette Main Street, Inc.,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A semitrailer overturned on I-70 under the U.S. Hwy 63 bridge, spilling planks of wood across the interstate.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – In hopes of helping unemployed and underemployed workers throughout mid-Missouri, Broadway Brewery is now serving free farm-fresh dinners.... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Rabbis are encouraging Jewish Missourians to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic because their religious tradition “values... More >>
in
Waterloo ( The Courier ) -- A Waterloo man charged with cold case slayings in Wyoming and Tennessee has been... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As businesses began to reopen this week in Boone County, many were left to decide for themselves... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Rooted in the history of the University of Missouri are traditions dating back to the school's opening in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark due to COVID-19, especially for those hosting large community events. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to change how they operate due to COVID-19, and AI Painting Plus in Columbia... More >>
in