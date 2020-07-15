US House Panel Advances Burn Pit Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A congressional committee has advanced a bill by Rep. Todd Akin, of Missouri, that would create a government registry for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic smoke while in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The measure was rolled into a larger veterans' bill that was approved Wednesday, July 11, 2012, by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Some veterans believe they suffer from health problems as a result of smoke and fumes they inhaled while burning tons of trash and human waste in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Akin's legislation would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a registry to collect information on the number of veterans exposed to the burn pits and the types of health problems they later reported.