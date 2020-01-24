US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism

23 hours 33 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:15:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

Applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth, according to the rules in the Federal Register. It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are traveling to the U.S. because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners coming to the U.S. for medical treatment and must prove they have the money to pay for it — including transportation and living expenses.

The practice of traveling to the U.S. to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

The State Department “does not believe that visiting the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States — an activity commonly referred to as ‘birth tourism’ — is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature,” according to the new rules, which take effect Friday.

While the new rules deal specifically with birth tourism, the Trump administration also has turned away pregnant women coming over the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader immigration crackdown. Those women were initially part of a “vulnerable” group that included others like small children who were allowed in, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers have been returned over the border to wait out their cases in Mexico.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship — anyone born in the U.S. is considered a citizen, under the Constitution. The Republican president has railed against the practice and threatened to end it, but scholars and members of his administration have said it’s not so easy to do.

Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to get at the issue, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is pregnant to begin with and whether a woman could get turned away by border officers who suspect she may be just by looking at her.

And critics of the new policy say it could put pregnant women at risk.

Consular officers don’t have the right to ask during visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become so. But they would still have to determine whether a visa applicant would be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth.

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the U.S. and abroad. Companies take out advertisements and charge up to $80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the U.S.

The U.S. has been cracking down on the practice since before Trump took office.

“An entire ‘birth tourism’ industry has evolved to assist pregnant women from other countries to come to the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States, and thereby entitle their children to the benefits of U.S. citizenship,” according to the State Department rules.

There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the U.S. specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the U.S. and then left the country.

“This rule will help eliminate the criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry,” according to the rules. “The recent federal indictments describe birth tourism schemes in which foreign nationals applied for visitor visas to come to the United States and lied to consular officers about the duration of their trips, where they would stay, and their purpose of travel."

More News

Grid
List

Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning. The outages are reported across... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

MU closes campus Friday due to weather
MU closes campus Friday due to weather
COLUMBIA - Officials with University of Missouri announced campus is closed Friday due to weather. The university earlier announced a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:19:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:07:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Weather

Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a half of sitting empty, and with holes throughout, a Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 6:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just frosty temperatures. It brings the unexpected. Especially when parents and grandparents are... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Top Stories

Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought above-average levels of snow and ice to mid-Missouri, and now, crews across the... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:18:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:21:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:15:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Ice melt use threatens your yard
Ice melt use threatens your yard
COLUMBIA - Too much rock salt on your driveway might hurt your yard in the spring. According to the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:01:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
First batch of SAFE Kits to be delivered to private labs for testing
SPRINGFIELD - The first untested sexual assault kits recorded through Missouri's SAFE Kits Initiative will be collected at the Springfield... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
Columbia Lucky's confirmed to remain open
COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market has confirmed that the Columbia location will remain open as they begin closing various stores around... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:34:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly virus
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:56:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 33°
12pm 34°
1pm 34°
2pm 34°