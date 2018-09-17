US Lawmakers Want Cancer Added to 9/11 List

NEW YORK (AP) -- Federal lawmakers are calling on the administrator of the national Sept. 11 health program to consider adding cancer to a list of diseases that qualify for assistance.

U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Peter King plan to announce Wednesday that they are filing a petition to request the change.

They say a new medical study supports the argument for including cancer to the program.

The study had failed to find a significant increase in overall cancer rates among firefighters exposed to World Trade Center dust, but it did note a few potentially worrisome trends, including an unexpected number of thyroid cancers.

This summer, the 9/11 health program administrator declined to add cancer to the list of covered diseases, saying there wasn't enough evidence of a link.