US, Mo. Officials Monitor Flooding Risk Mid Rain

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Officials are monitoring water levels on the Missouri River after recent rains caused renewed flooding concerns in some areas.



The State Emergency Management Agency says a heavier than-expected rainfall of 1 1/2 to 2 inches fell overnight in the Missouri River Basin. Rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Sunday.



Flash flooding was reported in some areas, and most of the Young Riverfront Park in Riverside was underwater. SEMA also says a sinkhole has been reported on a spur of Missouri 45.



But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the good news is that two Holt County levees it is monitoring are holding and aren't expected to be overtopped.