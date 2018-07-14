US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016

9 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. homeland security secretary said on Saturday there are no signs that Russia is targeting this year's midterm elections with the same "scale or scope" it targeted the 2016 presidential election.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke at a convention of state secretaries of state, an event that's usually a low-key affair highlighting voter registration, balloting devices and election security issues that don't get much public attention. But coming amid fresh allegations into Russia's attempts to sway the 2016 election, the sessions on election security have a higher level of urgency and interest.

Nielsen said her agency will help state and local election officials prepare their systems for cyberattacks from Russia or elsewhere. She said U.S. intelligence officials are seeing "persistent Russian efforts using social media, sympathetic spokespeople and other fronts to sow discord and divisiveness amongst the American people, though not necessarily focused on specific politicians or political campaigns."

The conference of top state election officials she addressed was sandwiched between Friday's indictments of 12 Russian military intelligence officers alleged to have hacked into Democratic party and campaign accounts and Monday's long-awaited meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has never condemned Russia over meddling in the 2016 election despite the findings of all top U.S. intelligence agencies, and the Kremlin has insisted it didn't meddle in the U.S. election. In the past, Trump has reiterated Putin's denials, but this week he said he would bring up the issue when they meet on Monday in Finland.

"All I can do is say, 'Did you?'" Trump said days ago at a news conference in Brussels. "And, 'Don't do it again.' But he may deny it."

Some of the state officials who run elections say it's important for Trump, a Republican, to take a tougher stance to avoid having the public's confidence in fair elections undermined.

"I believe as commander in chief he has an obligation to address it and, frankly, put Putin and any other foreign nation that seeks to undermine our democracy on notice that the actions will not be tolerated," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat, said in an interview this week.

Some of his peers declined to go that far.

"I don't go around telling the president what to do," said Jay Ashcroft, the Republican secretary of state in Missouri.

Trump portrays the investigation as a partisan attack, but not all Republicans see it that way. This month, the Republicans and Democrats on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee backed the findings of an assessment from U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election and acted in favor of Trump and against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

As part of that effort, Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states ahead of the election and are believed to have breached the voter registration system in at least one, Illinois, investigators say. Without naming the state, Friday's indictment said the Russian intelligence officers stole information on about 500,000 voters from the website of one board of elections, a breach undetected for three weeks.

There's no evidence results were altered, but the attempts prompted the federal government and states to re-examine election systems and tighten their cybersecurity.

Federal officials also say it's possible that malware might have been planted that could tamper with voting or paralyze computer systems in future elections.

The election officials talked about technical details of blocking an incursion.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, told her peers how her state is using its National Guard to help test and shore up cybersecurity for elections. She said it's important to make it clear to voters that the military is not running elections and does not have access to election data.

"The whole idea of this is to instill confidence in voters and the public that the system is secure," Wyman said in an interview.

Some state officials also said Homeland Security is becoming more helpful in sharing information.

On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted the 12 Russian intelligence officers on charges they hacked into Democratic campaign networks in 2016 and then stole and released tens of thousands of documents. The indictment says one of the intrusions came that summer, on a vendor whose software is used to verify voter registration information. The indictment references a spoof email it says the Russian agents sent to more than 100 election-managing customers of the vendor to try to get more information.

"The indictments tell us that ... no longer can we deny in any shape or form that Russians were involved," said cybersecurity expert Sam Woolley, of the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto, California.

___

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley both met with supporters and volunteers Saturday at each of their... More >>
52 minutes ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 10:43:25 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August.... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in Sports

Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
COLUMBIA - House hunters are looking beyond Columbia due to a lack of middle-income housing in the city. Realtor... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
(CNN Money) -- Microsoft has helped innovate facial recognition software. Now it's urging the US government to enact regulation to... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
COLUMBIA — Seven cases of cyclosporiasis in Missouri may be linked to eating McDonald's salads, the Missouri Department of Health... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016
US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. homeland security secretary said on Saturday there are no signs that Russia is targeting this... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Protester paraglides over Trump, gets away
Protester paraglides over Trump, gets away
(CNN) -- A paragliding protester hovered within surprising proximity of President Donald Trump on Friday night as the president admired... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 1:38:05 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - According to Boone County Fire's Twitter page , the Boone County Fire Drone Team has completed their... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 12:38:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program
Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri nurses will soon be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 11:00:00 AM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

America has just one Blockbuster left
America has just one Blockbuster left
(CNN) -- If movie-streaming seems like Goliath, Blockbuster video store owners are an industry's Davids still fighting to keep the... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 8:29:00 AM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Officials warn community of elder abuse
Officials warn community of elder abuse
COLUMBIA - Elder law attorneys and the Department of Health and Senior Services are warning the community to keep a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
(CNN) -- A Chinese spy ship is currently spying on a major US-led military exercise off the coast of Hawaii,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from a concrete wall into the creek at Flat Branch Park Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed six bills Friday, including a bill that raised the minimum age of marriage... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting where he worked to the Miller County Sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in Continuous News

12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
(CNN) -- The Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:32:23 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Police: "Leaving a child in the car is considered child abuse"
Police: "Leaving a child in the car is considered child abuse"
COLUMBIA - Summer is always a dangerous time for heat exhaustion and heatstroke and a leaving a child or pet... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 77°
1am 77°
2am 76°
3am 75°