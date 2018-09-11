US secures 3 more wrestling spots for Rio Games

The U.S. wrestling team will compete in 12 of the 18 weight classes at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after qualifying for three more spots this weekend in Mongolia.

J'den Cox, a two-time NCAA champion from Missouri, won a gold medal at a world Olympic qualifying event Sunday to secure his trip to Rio at 86 kilograms in men's freestyle.

Helen Maroulis, a defending world champion in women's freestyle, also won gold for the U.S. in Mongolia on Saturday at 53 kilograms. Haley Augello qualified the Americans at 48 kilograms.

Ilana Kratysh became the first Israeli female wrestler to earn an Olympic bid with a semifinals win at 69 kilograms.