US Slaps Sanctions on Senior Al-Qaida Members

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration has put sanctions on three Pakistan-based individuals it says are top al-Qaida members.

Wednesday's action freezes any assets in the United States belonging to Abu Yahya al-Libi; Abd al-Rahman Ould Muhammad al-Husayn Ould Muhammad Salim; and Mustafa Hajji Muhammad Khan.Americans are also barred from doing business with the men.

David S. Cohen, the undersecretary of treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, says the sanctions strike "at the heart of al-Qaida's remaining leadership and its operations in Pakistan."

The Treasury Department identified al-Libi as an al-Qaida commander, Salim as a senior leader of the terrorist organization and Khan as a facilitator, courier and operative.