US Stock Futures Rise on Hopes of Europe Debt Plan

7 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, September 26 2011 Sep 26, 2011 Monday, September 26, 2011 6:26:00 AM CDT September 26, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stock futures are rising on hopes that European leaders will come up with a new strategy to resolve the region's debt crisis. Finance officials met in Washington this past weekend and pledged to take bolder steps to fight the problems. German leaders, for example, want banks and private institutions that hold Greek bonds to take a bigger loss on those holdings to slash Athens' debt.

Investors have been on edge about Europe's debt problems for months. Last week, the Dow Jones industrial average fell by 6.4
percent, its biggest drop since October 2008. Ahead of the opening Monday, Dow futures are up 134 points, or 1.3 percent, at 10,833. S&P 500 futures are up 17, or 1.5 percent, at 1,147. Nasdaq 100 futures are up 23, or 1.1 percent, at 2,225.

