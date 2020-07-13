US Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Execution of Michael Taylor

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, February 25 2014 Feb 25, 2014 Tuesday, February 25, 2014 10:51:53 PM CST February 25, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt the pending execution of a Missouri inmate who was convicted of abducting, raping and fatally stabbing a Kansas City teenager nearly 25 years ago.

Michael Taylor is scheduled for lethal injection just after 1 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday. The high court issued its rulings about an hour earlier, shortly after Gov. Jay Nixon denied a clemency request.

In their appeals, Taylor's attorneys questioned Missouri's use of an unnamed compounding pharmacy to provide the execution drug. They also say Taylor's original trial attorney was so overworked that she encouraged him to plead guilty to lessen her own workload.

Others close to the case say they're shocked it has taken the state so long to carry out the execution.

 

