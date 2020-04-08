US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask

2 days 11 hours 28 minutes ago Sunday, April 05 2020 Apr 5, 2020 Sunday, April 05, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2020 in News
By: Katie Athey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has urged the usage of cloth face masks when leaving the house.  The White House announced this recommendation on Friday, April 3. 

As a response to the instruction, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted an informational tutorial on how to make a cloth mask at home. 

In the video, Dr. Adams showcases the simple steps to create a mask with "items you can find around the house." 

He shares how to turn an old scarf, bandana, hand towel, and an old shirt into a proper "face covering." 

Previously the CDC recommended to wear face masks only when symptoms showed, but now they encourage all people to wear these coverings because individuals "can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms."

