US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has urged the usage of cloth face masks when leaving the house. The White House announced this recommendation on Friday, April 3.

As a response to the instruction, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted an informational tutorial on how to make a cloth mask at home.

In the video, Dr. Adams showcases the simple steps to create a mask with "items you can find around the house."

He shares how to turn an old scarf, bandana, hand towel, and an old shirt into a proper "face covering."

#DYK? @CDCgov's recommendation on wearing a cloth face covering may help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19.



Here's how you can make one today, in just a few easy steps:

Previously the CDC recommended to wear face masks only when symptoms showed, but now they encourage all people to wear these coverings because individuals "can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms."