USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team selects Houck on roster

COLUMBIA – For the second consecutive summer, Mizzou pitcher Tanner Houck will play with USA Baseball’s National Collegiate Team. Mizzou head coach Tim Jamieson and USA Baseball announced Monday the Preseason All-American and Preseason All-SEC righty would join the team.

Houck will be the first Mizzou player to earn a spot on the summer team twice.

Last summer, he was phenomenal with Team USA leading the star-studded team in innings pitched and strikeouts. Houck earned USA Baseball’s International Performance of the Year for dealing four perfect innings in a combined no-hitter against Cuba.

Houck was also a consensus freshman All-American in 2015 after going 8-5 with a 3.49 ERA. He pitched more innings than any other freshman in college baseball last season. The Illinois native is now 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA this season with 24 strikeouts over 22.0 innings.

The rest of the USA Baseball roster will be released over the course of the spring season before competition in the summer.