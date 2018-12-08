USA Today names Mizzou Baseball's Howard one of 10 players to watch

COLUMBIA—USA Today has named Mizzou shortstop Ryan Howard one of 10 players in the nation to watch out for in 2016. Howard hit .308 with five homers and 39 RBI last season as a sophomore.

The Missouri native also led the Tigers in batting, at-bats and total bases. On the defensive end of the diamond, Howard only committed seven errors.

This past summer Howard was featured as the starting shortstop for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team. Howard continued his superb offense hitting .310 in 17 summer league games. Howard was also drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 31st round of the MLB Draft last summer, but he decided to return to Mizzou for his junior season.

Howard joins LSU’s Alex Lange and Florida’s AJ Puk as the three SEC players named to the top 10 list to keep an eye out for. Howard also received honors for best infield arm in the SEC by Baseball America.

The Tigers will take the field for the first time this season Friday, Feb. 19, in Florida against Seton Hall. First pitch of the four-game series is scheduled for 2 p.m.