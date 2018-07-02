USA TODAY: Student journalist files complaint with MU Police

COLUMBIA - According to USA Today, the student journalist who shot the viral video of an altercation between MU staff members and student journalist Tim Tai filed a complaint with campus police.

Mark Schierbecker filmed the confrontation with protesters on MU's Carnahan Quad Monday. The video shows School of Communications assistant professor Melissa Click asking for "muscle" to remove student journalists from the public space. Student Life leader Janna Basler was also shown confronting the students.

According to USA Today, Schierbecker said that he filed the complaint with campus police late Wednesday and was waiting to hear if they would press charges against Click. A police department spokesman, Major Brian Weimer, confirmed with USA Today the complaint had been filed.

Many members of MU's faculty and staff began asking the University of Missouri to fire Click and Basler Wednesday. The Department of Student Life placed Basler on administrative leave late Wednesday afternoon.

Click did resign her courtesy appointment with the Missouri School of Journalism, but remains with the Department of Communication. She issued an apology Tuesday saying she was "sorry her actions have shifted attention away from the students' campaign for justice."

Schierbecker told USA Today he met with Click at her office on Tuesday, but that he found her apology "lacking." He said that he's made further attempts to contact Click to speak to her about his grievances with her, but she has refused to engage him.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Major Brian Weimer's name.]