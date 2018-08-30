USA wheelchair basketball team headed to semi final

SOUTH KOREA- With the help of several former and current Missouri Tigers, the USA men's wheelchair basketball team is having great success in the 2014 Incheon World Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The Americans beat Iran in the quarterfinals early Saturday morning, and will play Spain in the semifinals on Sunday.

The team is lead by University of Missouri head coach Ron Lykins, and also features current MU student Carter Arey and former student John Gilbert.

