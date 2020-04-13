USDA approves Missouri request to distribute disaster food packages

Source: KY3
By: KY3 Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the Missouri Department of Social Services' request to distribute disaster food packages during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Through May 7, Missouri residents in need can get a food package at mobile and drive-by locations. There will be more than 200 distribution sites run by six Missouri food banks. 

The Disaster Household Distribution program expects to serve more than 90,000 Missourians, including elderly households, households with health conditions, and the recently unemployed. 

Each food package weighs around 25 pounds and contains vegetables, fruits, pasta/rice/starch, protein, and dairy products. Some agencies with proper cold/frozen storage facilities could also distribute frozen meats and perishables.

“More Missourians than ever are struggling to keep food on the table and we believe Disaster Household Distribution will help meet that crucial need so no one will go hungry,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Our community partners will be working extremely fast to help get these food packages into the hands of those in crisis. Food bank and food pantry staff and volunteers are also able to maintain social distancing protocols to keep everyone safe, thanks to the USDA relaxing administrative requirements.”

For more information, contact one of the food banks below or click here

Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri: 573-474-1020
Harvesters Community Food Network 816-929-3000
Southeast Missouri Food Bank: 573-471-1818
St. Louis Area Foodbank: 314-292-6262
Ozarks Food Harvest: 417-865-3411
Second Harvest Community Food Bank: 816-364-3663

