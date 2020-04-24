USDA approves virtual food stamps in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri was one of three states added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's online food stamps pilot program this week, along with Kentucky and Texas. This brings the total list of states on the program to 16.

Although there is not a launch date yet, Missourians will be able to use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries from "authorized SNAP online retailers," according to the USDA.

"It became very apparent, because of the pandemic, that was something Missouri wanted to explore," Melissa Wolf, Deputy Director of the Family Support Division said. "Missouri thought now was the perfect time to take advantage of that."

The state applied to be a part of the program on April 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services, said in a news release that she believes this will allow food stamp households to be safer during the pandemic.

“Food Stamp households should have the same opportunity to practice social distancing and minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, as any Missourian making food purchases," she said.

She said more than 660,000 Missourians rely on the Food Stamp program every day.

So far, people are approved to use their SNAP benefits at Wal-Mart and Amazon, with the state hopeful it will eventually be available at more stores.

"Delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits," according to the USDA.

The other 15 states using the program are:

Alabama

Iowa

Nebraska

New York

Oregon

Washington State

Arizona

California

Florida

Idaho

North Carolina

the District of Columbia

West Virginia

Kentucky

Texas

Wolf said she hopes the online program will launch in Missouri in May.

For more information on the program and to stay updated on its launch date, visit the USDA's website.