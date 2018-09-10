USDA claims rains are hindering planting season

COLUMBIA — In a weekly report, the USDA claimed recent rainfall is delaying corn planting in Missouri. The report shows there were only approximately 1.4 days suitable for fieldwork in the past week.

Crop production also shows low numbers as corn planted for the week settles at a mere five percent, which is a 16 percent drop from the same weekly report in 2016.

But even though the report brings what seems to be bad news for farmers, University of Missouri professor Ray Massey thinks there is nothing to worry about.

“I wouldn’t doubt that there are a lot of farmers putting in a lot of acres right about now,” Massey said.

Massey also said even though there have been some rains recently, it is still too early to tell whether rains will have a significant effect on planting or yield for this season’s corn crops.

“We are behind the five-year average, but we are not necessarily behind all of the years in the five-year average,” Massey said.

Massey said many farmers in Missouri can sometimes plant later than the when the planting season actually begins, which can contribute to the lower numbers in the report.

Monitoring the corn market is also a method for determining whether there is a cause for concern this planting season, according to Massey. He said since there has been no visible rise in the price of corn, there is not any cause for concern just yet.

Massey also said even though there may be some farmers who are delayed because of rain, they are not delayed to a point where it would cause them harm.

In 2015, massive amounts of rain caused multiple delays for weeks on end during the planting and growing seasons. Massey said fears of this happening again may still be fresh on farmer’s minds in light of the rainy weather.

The USDA publishes a weekly Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report to update agriculturalists on recent trends.