USDA Drought Relief

However, three out of every five pastures in the state are in very poor condition, which hurts livestock producers. So, after Gov. Blunt asked for federal help, the government named 85 counties as primary disaster areas that qualify for aid, including low-interest emergency loans.

"We're pleased that they've responded to Gov. Blunt's request and just encourage residents to take advantage of this help," said Blunt's spokesman, Spence Jackson. "We know that the drought has had a profound effect on Missouri farm families and we just commend them for sticking with farming."

But, the Missouri Farm Bureau said Washington must do more.

"Truly, there is a need for a comprehensive disaster program from Congress," said Garrett Hawkins, director of the bureau's national legislative programs. "We're going to continue to work with other state farm bureaus and the American Farm Bureau to push Congress, when they come back after the elections, to consider some type of disaster package for our farmers and ranchers."

Some farmers are already cutting into hay supplies to feed their cattle because pastures are in such poor shape.