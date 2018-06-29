USDA issues health alert for Missouri company's chicken

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert because a Kansas City company refused to recall uninspected chicken products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday it issued the public health alert after Kansas City-based VU Foods wouldn't recall breaded chicken products after it was determined they hadn't been inspected. The USDA says the products bear the establishment number "P-45038" inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the label. They were also labeled for use in restaurants only.

The problem was discovered in mid-July by the state of Missouri, which notified federal authorities. The USDA says it hasn't received reports of illness from eating the products.

The federal agency continues to detain the products and is working to get the products back from restaurants.