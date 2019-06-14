USDA moves some offices to Kansas City; says Missouri farmers will benefit

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is relocating two of its offices from Washington, D.C. to Kansas City, according to a press release from the University of Missouri.

Kansas City will be the new home to the department's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and Economic Research Service (ERS). This change in location will allow the department to work more closely with MU.

“MU has some of the most accomplished researchers in agricultural science and policy, and this is an incredible opportunity to strengthen our working relationship with our partners at the USDA,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in a press release.

The relocation could lead to partnerships between MU, the ERS and NIFA in teaching and research, in addition to employment and internship possibilities for college students.

More than 130 locations from 35 states expressed interest for the relocation, and Kansas City was one of the top three locations the USDA considered.