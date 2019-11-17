USDA Threatens to Shut Down D-D Farm

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, February 03 2012 Feb 3, 2012 Friday, February 03, 2012 12:43:00 PM CST February 03, 2012 in News
By: Emily Spain
loading

COLUMBIA - Volunteers and workers for D-D Farm in Columbia made changes to the facility Friday to avoid being shutdown on Sunday. The USDA has threatened to close the farm and take away the animals.  The animal sanctuary, located off of Creasy Springs Road, has violations that include inadequate enclosures for lions and tigers, as well as issues with sanitation and veterinarian care.  There are more than 15 violations that the farm must fix in order  to stay open.

Owners Dale and Debbie Tolentino have owned and run D-D Farm for more than 20 years and fear its closure could mean the animals will get euthanized. The owners said the changes are uncalled for and unexpected, arguing the USDA told them the farm passed inspection in November. 

The farm has approximately 120 different animals such as lions, cougars, horses, dogs and bobcats just to name a few. It is a sanctuary that rescues animals from abuse and/or abandonment. 

Joe Schreibvogel, president for the United States Zoological Association, brought a crew up to Columbia to help the farm make the changes.  The workers will only be in town Friday and are working through the rain until dark to get as much done as possible.  Schreibvogel said he is confident the farm will make the appropriate changes and will not have to close come Sunday.  

The owners said the changes the farm is making will cost around $30,000, money it doesn't have. The couple said the community, volunteers and Schreibvogel's crew are helping make the improvements a possibility.  If the USDA decides to close the farm, Schreibvogel plans to transfer the animals to the G.W. Exotic Animal Farm in Oklahoma City so they won't be killed.

For more information on D-D Farms or to find out how you can help click here

More News

Grid
List

PREVIEW: City council to discuss new airport terminal
PREVIEW: City council to discuss new airport terminal
COLUMBIA - After years in the making, Columbia City Council will be one step closer in deciding the final steps... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 7:05:20 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

First building declared dangerous from May tornado damage
First building declared dangerous from May tornado damage
JEFFERSON CITY—The Department of Planning and Protective Services in Jefferson City declared the first building with tornado damage as “dangerous”... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 6:03:00 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

Life Support: The Rural Health Care Crisis in Missouri
Life Support: The Rural Health Care Crisis in Missouri
SWEET SPRINGS - In some parts of Missouri, rural health care is on life support. A bright green handwritten... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 5:31:00 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

Share the Harvest encourages hunters to donate venison
Share the Harvest encourages hunters to donate venison
COLUMBIA — As the hunting season begins hunters are being encouraged to share their harvests to help fellow Missourians. ... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 5:29:00 PM CST November 17, 2019 in Continuous News

New law honors Boone County fallen soldiers
New law honors Boone County fallen soldiers
COLUMBIA - A new Missouri law will honor five veterans from Boone County killed in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan.... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 5:03:55 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

MDC pushes hunter safety in light of shooting incident
MDC pushes hunter safety in light of shooting incident
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging hunters to stay safe after an incident Saturday night. One... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 4:59:00 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

Kansas City school district increases substitute teacher pay
Kansas City school district increases substitute teacher pay
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City school district is increasing the pay of its substitute teachers in a... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 1:49:00 PM CST November 17, 2019 in News

Art show supports artists, Central Missouri Food Bank
Art show supports artists, Central Missouri Food Bank
COLUMBIA – From showcasing hand-carved wooden canes to hosting a silent auction for a local food bank, the annual art... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 Sunday, November 17, 2019 7:03:00 AM CST November 17, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Officials confirm "shooter-victim" hunting incident
UPDATE: Officials confirm "shooter-victim" hunting incident
BOONE COUNTY - Officials confirmed there was a hunting incident Saturday night. Boone County Sheriff's deputies and several medical... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:43:00 PM CST November 16, 2019 in News

One detained following police chase in Columbia
One detained following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person has been detained following a police chase that ended at the Taco Bell on Providence Road... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 5:11:00 PM CST November 16, 2019 in News

Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a report of shots fired on Quail Drive Saturday afternoon. Earl Tramail... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 4:41:00 PM CST November 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Bomb threat reported on Greyhound bus was false
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported on Greyhound bus was false
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies were dispatched to the Midway Travel Plaza on Saturday for a reported bomb threat, but they... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST November 16, 2019 in News

Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City Chiefs football player and eight codefendants have had additional charges filed against them... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:51:00 AM CST November 16, 2019 in News

A change in water pipelines leaves a community without water
A change in water pipelines leaves a community without water
CALIFORNIA - There have been three water boil advisories in the past week for about 50 people in the Hickory... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 6:57:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with child sex crimes
Columbia man charged with child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Friday with child sex crimes which court documents said happened in 2018 and 2019.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 4:05:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Moberly approves $4.6 million bid for new water meters
Moberly approves $4.6 million bid for new water meters
MOBERLY – Moberly City Council approved a $4.6 million bid to replace all of the water meters in the city.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Improving autism diagnosis and resources in rural Missouri
Improving autism diagnosis and resources in rural Missouri
COLUMBIA - Organizers from ECHO Autism's summit are pushing for more resources for people with autism in rural Missouri. Many... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News

Historic Jefferson City homes are open for redevelopment
Historic Jefferson City homes are open for redevelopment
JEFFERSON CITY - The Housing Authority is looking for ways to give new life to four historical homes. Executive... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 15 2019 Nov 15, 2019 Friday, November 15, 2019 2:14:00 PM CST November 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 42°
10pm 42°
11pm 40°
12am 38°