Using Gene Therapy Against Cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Researchers said they have genetically altered regular blood cells to turn them into tumor attackers. The National Cancer Institute said the treatment eliminated all signs of cancer in two years for two men who had advanced melanoma. The NCI called it the first success in cancer gene therapy, but also noted the altered cells did not help 15 other melanoma patients. Researchers hope to start testing the gene therapy on a few patients who are dying from other forms of the disease, including breast and colon cancers.