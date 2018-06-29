USS Jefferson City sailors visit mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Sailors from the USS Jefferson City visited the MU campus Wednesday and plan to travel to Jefferson City for the weekend.

"When you're out on the ship and you're working hard, it's always great to touch those people that you're doing your job for," said Commander John Croghan, the ship's commanding officer.

Croghan and his crew, which range from lieutenant junior grade to electrician, stays in touch with leaders in Jefferson City.

"We have a pretty close affiliation with our namesake in Jefferson City, Missouri, and they have a committee which we correspond with and they invited us out this fall to make a namesake visit," he said.

The sailors will be attending public events and visiting different schools during their time in Jefferson City. Events include the Habitat for Humanity project and Oktoberfest on Saturday and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving wall and Memorial Park Pavilion BBQ on Sunday. The sailors will take time to meet with city officials, local businesses and people that attend the events.

"It's great to go back to your namesake and give some body to what you're doing," Croghan said.

One MU senior member of the Navy ROTC said he was looking forward to speaking with Croghan and his crew.

"It's always nice getting to talk to people that are coming straight from the fleet, straight from doing the work that were training to do," said Midshipman First Class Duncan Backer.

Backer says he enjoys meeting superiors because they provide him with insight into what he will be getting into during his career.

"It's a small navy and it's nice to make a few extra connections, people we might see down the line," he said.

The USS Jefferson City is based at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.