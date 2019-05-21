USS Missouri to be honored with a stamp

COLUMBIA - The iconic World War II battleship, the USS Missouri, will be featured on a Forever Stamp.

Nicknamed the "Mighty Mo", the stamp is being issued to coincide with the 75th anniversary of her commissioning on June 11, 1944.

The ship was the scene as officials from the Allied powers and imperial Japan signed documents confirming Japan's surrender, which ended World War II.

The USS Missouri stamp will be issued as a Forever stamp and will be equal in value to the current first-class mail 1-ounce price, which now stands at 55 cents.