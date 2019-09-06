USWNT defeats Portugal 3-0

2 days 3 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:24:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in Sports
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

Minneapolis MN- The US Women's National Team beat Portugal 3-0 Tuesday night continuing their World Cup victory tour. This is their second victory against the Portuguese in seven days after winning 4-0 last week. Veteran Carli Lloyd got two goals in the first half, her first in the '22nd minute and her second coming just ten minutes later. Lindsey Horan got the third for the Americans in the '83rd minute.

The US completely controlled the game statistically registering 21 shots with multiple hitting the post, to Portugal's one. They also had 62 percent possession, and a 78 percent pass accuracy. The team continued to display their world cup winning form dominating their opposition. Despite the game being called a friendly, the US played like they were still at the World Cup. One positive for Portugal however came between the sticks. 20 year old Goalkeeper Inês Teixeira Pereira making a number of great saves, and was a strong presence in an otherwise backline for the Portuguese.

The next match for the US is against South Korea on October third, kickoff is at 7pm.

