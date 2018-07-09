Utah Man Updated Facebook Status During Standoff

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Jason Valdez is no stranger to Utah police. His latest brush with the law, however, may have been the most public.

Authorities say an armed Valdez held a woman hostage at a motel in a tense 16-hour, overnight standoff with SWAT teams, all while finding time to keep his family and friends updated on Facebook. He even got some help from the outside over the social network: A friend posted that a SWAT officer was hiding in the bushes.

When officers swarmed the room, Valdez shot himself in the chest with a handgun. On Tuesday, he was in critical condition. The Associated Press reviewed Valdez's Facebook profile page on Tuesday. Police believe he wrote the messages during the standoff.