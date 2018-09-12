Utah Teen Pleads Guilty to School Bomb Plot

OGDEN, Utah - A 16-year-old Utah boy charged in a plot to blow up his high school has pleaded guilty and is being sentenced to six months in a secure youth center.The Roy High School student appeared in juvenile court Tuesday and entered the plea to a charge of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Police recovered no bomb, but conspiracy is an element of the charge. A classmate tipped authorities to the plot after receiving text messages from the juvenile. Eighteen-year-old Dallin Morgan was also charged in January on the same felony charge. He is set to appear May 14 for a preliminary hearing in Ogden's 2nd District Court.

(Image Courtesy of Weber School District)