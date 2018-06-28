Utilities' Renewable Energy Commitment Questioned

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri environmental groups say the state's major utilities are not following renewable energy requirements.

The Columbia Missourian reports that eight environmental advocacy organizations filed complaints with the Missouri Public Service Commission in late January against Ameren Missouri, Empire District Electric Co. and Kansas City Power & Light.

A 2008 law approved by Missouri voters required investor-owned utilities to generate at least 2 percent of their power from renewable sources by 2011. That requirement increases to 10 percent in 2018 and 15 percent by 2021. Utilities that didn't meet the standard could buy power from other sources to help cover the gap.

The utilities say they are following the law.